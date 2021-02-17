Fundraising family from Reading smash target for Cancer Research UK

A FAMILY is currently in the middle of a February fundraising campaign – and they’ve already smashed their initial target.

The Nashes, from neighbouring Reading, are taking on a family fitness challenge in a bid to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

They were inspired to support a cause close to their hearts after being affected by cancer throughout the last decade.

“I lost my Father to cancer 10 years ago, my Mum had breast cancer as have many other women in our family,” Claire explains.

“It feels like it’s everywhere, so we thought it was a good charity to support.”

Claire says that many friends have also been personally affected by the illness, and towards the end of last year she and her husband Mark decided they wanted to give back after watching so many charities struggle for funding throughout the pandemic.

“We couldn’t really figure out what we were going to do at first with lockdown and everything,” she says.

“Eventually, we decided why not do something that gets us out and about and raises money for a good cause at the same time?”

Claire says with the ongoing coronavirus restrictions, her children have been stuck indoors most of the time, so as a family they started looking for something to motivate everybody to get moving.

And over the 28 days of February, the Nash family will be taking on a range of fitness challenges.

Claire and her daughter Grace are planning to walk 100 miles, while her husband Mark and their son Isaac are both running 26 miles.

So far, Claire and Grace have walked 92 miles, and Mark and Isaac have run 24 miles combined.

Their daughter, Tia, was also planning to take part and run a marathon over the next four weeks too, but after recently hurting her ankle Claire says she is now watching from the sidelines.

“We’re all really excited about it,” Claire says. “In the last three days alone I’ve walked seven miles a day.

“Right now, I’m looking out the window, it’s pouring with rain and the prospect of going out doesn’t fill me with joy but I shall put my earphones in, plug in a good book and remember why I’m doing this.”

The Nash family launched their fundraising campaign in a bid to raise £500 for the charity, but after three days they had already smashed that goal.

“We feel so humbled that we hit the target so soon,” Claire says.

“We were watching all of these people donate and couldn’t believe it.

“I’m just hoping that people will still sponsor us, and I wonder if we’ve set our target too low.

“We need to do as much as we can to try and help find solutions so that people stop getting the illness.”

Looking forward, Claire hopes the family can raise more than £1,000 for Cancer Research UK.

To find out more about the Nash family’s fundraiser, and to make a donation, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/claire-nash17