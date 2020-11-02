The Wokingham Paper

Furlough: 9% of workforce use scheme

by Phil Creighton0
Face covering
Picture: Juraj Varga from Pixabay

JUST under a tenth of Wokingham’s workers were furloughed as a result of the coronavirus according to the latest statistics.

And similar levels were reported for neighbouring boroughs: Bracknell Forest, West Berkshire and Reading. Only Windsor and Maidenhead had more, with 12% of the workforce on paid leave.

The statistics were published last week by HMRC and reveal how many people have taken advantage of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) and Self-Employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS) up to August 31.

The data has been compiled from applications submitted to HMRC by September 30. As claims can be made until November 30, the data may be revised at a later date.

HMRC said that there are 85,800 eligible employments in Wokingham borough, with8,100 of these furloughed. Of these, 4,600 women were furloughed, while 3,500 men were. In all, this is 9% of the workforce.

There were 7,700 eligible people for the SEISS as of September 30, and 4,900 claims made at a cost of £14.3 million. The average value of claims was £2,900 and there was a 64% take-up.

As of October 18, there has been 9.6 million jobs furloughed across the country.

