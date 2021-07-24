Wokingham.Today

Furniture specialist Danetti celebrates 15th birthday

by Jess Warren0
danetti
Danetti in Binfield, celebrated the company's 15th Anniversary on Saturday. Staff members, Stephanie Gaddum, Ali Haynes, Amanda Holloway, Nadia Strileiw, James Freebody and Emily Roberts celebrate the anniversary.

A BINFIELD showroom celebrated its 15th year in business over the weekend. Danetti, off John Nike Way, offered 15% off selected furniture lines in its two-day home makeover event.

On Saturday, staff helped residents design their homes, with one to one drop-in styling sessions.

And some happy shoppers won exclusive prizes to mark the occasion.

Until the end of the month, shoppers at the showroom could be in with a chance of winning Danetti’s Luxe sofa.

Instructions on how to enter can be found on Danetti’s Facebook page @DanettiFurniture.

danetti
Two people receive a “£100 pounds off” voucher from Sharna Trueman. Picture: Steve Smyth
Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

Related posts

Wokingham town council spends £1,000 on private security to manage anti-social behaviour

Jess Warren

IN THE COMMUNITY: Rotary Club of Easthampstead planning first-ever Bracknell Together Walk

Phil Creighton

Reading Rockets ready for Wokingham Trophy clash

Tom Crocker
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.