Furniture specialist Danetti celebrates 15th birthday

A BINFIELD showroom celebrated its 15th year in business over the weekend. Danetti, off John Nike Way, offered 15% off selected furniture lines in its two-day home makeover event.

On Saturday, staff helped residents design their homes, with one to one drop-in styling sessions.

And some happy shoppers won exclusive prizes to mark the occasion.

Until the end of the month, shoppers at the showroom could be in with a chance of winning Danetti’s Luxe sofa.

Instructions on how to enter can be found on Danetti’s Facebook page @DanettiFurniture.