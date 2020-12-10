Gadgets galore for Wokingham

A NEW gadget store has come to Wokingham — and just in time for Christmas.

Bracknell-based company Fonehouse has opened its newest shop in Wokingham town centre.

With 19 UK stores already, the mobile phone retailer welcomed customers to its 20th site, in Market Place, last week.

And franchise owner David Simmonds hopes Fonehouse will be able to boost Wokingam’s retail sector.

“Despite 2020 being such a challenging year, we never lost our ambition to grow and increase our presence on the high street,” Mr Simmons said.

“The new store is very exciting to be a part of, as we’ll be recruiting locally and taking on the now-empty Carphone Warehouse site.”

Fonehouse has launched in Wokingham town centre as part of the company’s ambition to open more sites across the country.

The new store offers a range of mobile phone handsets and tariff deals, as well as tutorials on how to use new devices.

Ben Branson, the company’s CEO, is local to Wokingham and says he is delighted to be opening a new shop in the town.

“While 2020 has been difficult for everyone involved in retail, we have been determined to remain as accessible as possible for our customers,” he said.

“This new store represents our desire to support local communities such as Wokingham, and our hope is that it helps to boost the town’s high street, as well as the retail sector.”

The new Market Place shop is already welcoming customers, and is following a number of Covid safety guidelines including installing a hand sanitising station.

For more information, visit: www.fonehouse.co.uk