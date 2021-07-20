Wokingham.Today

Garden centre aims to make area greener

by Phil Creighton0

A HARE Hatch garden centre wants to make the village’s landscape greener with its latest community project.

Dobbies Garden Centres has launched Helping Your Community Grow, a scheme to deliver a gardening project — and it wants residents to vote on their favourite.

Last month, the firm invited people to register their ideas for spruced up civic spaces, memorial gardens, school vegetable patches and more.

All projects have to benefit a wide group of people in the local community and be completed by February next year.

Graeme Jenkins, CEO of Dobbies, said: “We are passionate about helping the communities around our stores to thrive.

“We want to help make our local landscape a little bit greener, benefit people living in the area and boost wellbeing with green spaces and gardening projects.”

All submissions have been sent to the Hare Hatch store to be reviewed and shortlisted. Three will then be put to the vote soon, with one overall winner for Berkshire.

For more information, and to stay up to date on the voting process, visit: www.dobbies.com/helping-your-community-grow

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

