Garden centre donates £4,000 to children’s charity

A GARDEN centre with a branch in Wokingham has donated more than £4,000 to a children’s charity to create new outdoor spaces across the country.

Squire’s Garden Centres, which has a site on Heathlands Road, gave £4,230 to Greenfingers, which builds gardens at hospices for children and their families.

It was gathered from proceeds of the Government’s 5p carrier bag tax, raised by Squire’s over the last two years.

Sarah Squire, chairman of the company said she is “so pleased” they are able to give the money to Greenfingers.

She added: “It is an amazing charity which helps children and their families by creating beautiful and inspiring gardens and outdoor spaces at hospices across the country.”

Linda Petrons, director of fundraising and communications for the charity, said: “On behalf of us all at Greenfingers, I would like to say a heartfelt thank you to Sarah and the team at Squire’s for supporting our work once again.

“With seven Greenfingers gardens currently in the planning stages, this generous donation will go a long way to ensuring our work, creating well-designed and inspiring gardens in children’s hospices, will enable more life-limited children and their families to create precious outside memories together.”

Squire’s has donated the government’s carrier bag tax to Greenfingers Charity for the last five years.

The carrier bag charge has now increased from 5p to 10p.

Squire’s will continue to donate all proceeds from the carrier bag charge to Greenfingers Charity.

For more information on the charity, visit greenfingerscharity.org.uk