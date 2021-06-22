Wokingham.Today

Garden centre makes donation to COATS

by Laura Scardarella
Picture: Coats

A CROWTHORNE centre for older folk has been given a donation from a Wokingham garden centre.

COATS, based in Pinewood Avenue, received the gift following a sunflower campaign run by Squires in Heathlands Road.

The garden centre gave customers sunflower seeds in return for a donation to charity.

The campaign, which ran across the chain of stores, raised more than £2,500. COATS will receive £85.

The charity’s trustee, David Wilson, said: “This is just the latest example of the support that Squire’s have been giving to COATS for the last few years having previously hosted our collection boxes on their tills, donated money from their Christmas Santa’s grotto visits and donated some spectacular house plants for our day centre lounge.

“COATS would like to thank Squires for their support and look forward to continuing the close relationship with Squire’s garden centre at Heathlands.”

