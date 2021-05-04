Garden opens to help radiotherapy patients

RADIOTHERAPY patients can now use a new garden at the Berkshire Cancer Centre at Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust.

The garden was opened to last Thursday at a ceremony with staff and volunteers who contributed to its construction.

Located outside the radiotherapy waiting area, the previously unused space has been transformed into a tranquil place for patients undergoing treatment.

Paula Horne, radiotherapy services manager, said: “We have wanted to build this garden for a long time and are extremely grateful to the League of Friends as well as Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust staff and volunteers whose donations, time and energy has made this happen.”

She said it will make a definitive improvement to the experience of patients.

It features new seating, planters, a variety of plants, and screening for privacy.

Work on the project began in early 2020 and continued over the course of year.

It was made possible due to a grant of £1,550 from the League of Friends of the Royal Berkshire Hospital.

Tilehurst Garden Services supplied the benches, planters and screening together with donating various shrubs to enhance the area. The Royal Berkshire voluntary services also provided plants.

Janet Lippett, chief medical officer for Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are incredibly proud of how our team at the Berkshire Cancer Centre continuously improves the care and treatment of our cancer patients.”