Garden waste collection suspended in Wokingham following coronavirus concerns

Picture: Efraimstochter via Pixabay

ANYBODY wishing to get rid of their garden waste is going to have to sit tight.

This is because garden waste collections across the borough have been temporarily suspended from today (Monday, January 11).

Wokingham Borough Council said that four in 10 staff members from its waste contractor, Veolia, have been affected by the coronavirus, meaning that services need to be paused.

The council says that Veolia are working to get garden waste collections restarted as soon as possible.

Weekly general waste, recycling, and food waste collections are due to continue as normal.

The re3 recycling centres in Bracknell and Reading are still open, but the council is encouraging residents to stay home and dispose of their garden waste when normal services resume.

For more information, visit: www.wokingham.gov.uk

