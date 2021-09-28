Wokingham.Today

Garden waste collection to pause in Wokingham following driver shortage

GARDEN WASTE collections will be suspended in Wokingham as the HGV driver shortage impacts the borough’s waste services.

The borough council revealed today that the national shortage has affected its contractor Veolia.

It said it is now working closely with the firm to minimise disruption to residents.

To prioritise collecting food waste, rubbish and recycling, the council will suspend garden waste collections from Monday, October 4, until Monday, November 1.

Paid subscriptions will be extended by four weeks in May 2022 to replace the missed collections.

The council also announced bulky waste collections will be paused from two weeks, from Monday, October 18, until Sunday, October 31.

It’s online booking form has been temporarily suspended too as all slots leading up to Monday, October 18, are full.

Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure, said: “We want to apologise to our residents for any inconvenience this unprecedented national issue is causing.

“We are doing everything possible to keep our waste and recycling collections running as normal – we don’t take the suspension of garden waste collections lightly as we know it is an important service to our residents.”

He said the council has made these “difficult decision[s]” to protect general, recycling and food waste collections and reassured those who use garden waste collections “will not be out of pocket”.

Wokingham Borough Council is also working with Veolia on HGV driver training and recruitment programmes, incentive schemes for new hires and retention bonuses.

It said it is also lobbying the Government to take steps to resolve the shortage.

Veolia will also suspend bin deliveries from Monday, October 4, until Sunday, October 31.

