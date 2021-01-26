Gas fitter from Reading fined £2,000 after leaving Wokingham resident with dangerous gas works

A READING man has been fined after leaving a Wokingham resident with dangerous gas works.

Saeed Sajjad Quresh’s firm Gas Spec was subject to an investigation from Wokingham Borough Council’s Public Protection Partnership response team. The company had been contracted to help renovate a bathroom between September 16 and 30, 2019.

Inspectors found that the substandard work posed a safety risk to the homeowner, while other instances it was of such a poor standard it breached the requirements of professional diligence – meaning it was below the standard of special skill and care reasonably expected of a trader acting in good faith and working with honest market practice in that field.

The PPP, which operates on behalf of Wokingham Borough, Bracknell Forest and West Berkshire councils, also found evidence that Qureshi had allowed unregistered people to work on a gas boiler and trade body Gas Safe later found problems that put the gas supply “At Risk” because the pressure was too low.

As a result, the 33-year-old from Romsey Road in Norcot, was convicted at Reading Magistrates Court on Friday, January 8, after pleading guilty to one offence under Regulation 8 of the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008.

Qureshi was ordered to pay a payment of £2,000 to the victim.