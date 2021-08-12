GCSES 2021: Reading School pupils have a firm foundation to build on

STUDENTS are celebrating “excellent” GCSE scores in Reading today, after nearly all of their marks were in the top bands.

Nearly every single grade (96.1%) awarded to Reading School’s Year 11s this year was either grade 7, 8 or 9.

And more than half (54.25%) of all GCSEs awarded were grade 9 — the highest possible achievement.

Reading School said it’s clear this year’s cohort “sought to achieve the best they can” in challenging circumstances, showing “perseverance, courage and authenticity”.

Ashley Robson, headteacher, said: “Our students have demonstrated resilience and fortitude over the last 18 months.

“Today’s results clearly give our students a firm foundation on which to build further success in the sixth form.

“We celebrate not only their fine examination results, but also their commitment to sport and House activities, as well as their drive to develop a community ethos and sense of belonging as a part of the Reading School family.”

He said it is clear the Year 11s care for people and community alongside academic standards.

Every single grade awarded in biology, chemistry, history, latin and physics today was between 7 and 9, and 95% of students achieved the English Baccalaureate too.

Some notable mentions include Ansh B, Andres M-B, Ved C, Jonathan C, Neel D, Jai G, Aman G, Aryan H-K, Sida L, Daniyal V, Rishabh L, Muhammad S and Harvey Z. They all achieved straight 9 in this year’s assessments.

Year 11 student Parmeet S said he is “very proud” of his GCSE results after achieving 9s in maths and physics and an A in further maths.

“I would like to thank all my teachers, especially my form tutor, Mr Barraclough and Mr Stromdale as they’ve all helped me to get such good results,” he said.

“I would also like to thank my parents and of course my friends for helping me through this.”

Fellow pupil Rishi D added: “I am very happy with my results and proud of the hard work I put in.

“I’m extremely grateful and thankful to my teachers for helping and supporting all the students during the pandemic.”

Dave McGall, assistant head at Reading School, said it is clear these students aimed high during a demanding academic year.

He added: “Moving forwards, as well as perfecting academic ability, we encourage our students to develop their character and leadership by being involved in House activities, mentoring younger students either at Reading School or through strong established links with primary schools.

“You have all demonstrated you are resilient and can overcome challenges and we are most proud of all your efforts during what has been a difficult period during this pandemic.”