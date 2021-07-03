Gemma Dorsett heads up our WOKINGHAM LOVES MUSIC playlist

IT WAS great seeing live music make a return at last weekend’s Twyford Beer Festival, showing that we still love to boogie.

We’re looking forward to seeing Gemma Dorsett return to our neck of the woods when covid allows, so we can hear her perform live. Hear the track that’s caught our ear with our great playlist.

We also have a welcome return to Ben Portsmouth, a great Elvis and a great performer in his own right.

Make sure you have a listen at bit.ly/wokinghamlovesmusic and search for our group on Facebook to join in the music chat.

Gemma Dorsett – Hunger

Here’s the storming new single from an excellent singer who previously appeared in our Top 10 of 2020. Gemma has visited the area to play on many occasions and we hope it’s not too long before we see her here again as we’d love to see her perform this single live.

It’s a well-produced rocker with great musicianship providing a solid driving backing to Gemma’s powerful impassioned voice giving another of her quality vocal performances – www.gemmadorsett.com

Ben Portsmouth – Today, Tomorrow & Always

More well-produced quality musicianship and vocals, this time from an artist from the local area, who we’ve featured previously.

This song, from Ben’s recent Remember Me EP, features a melodic guitar solo and is one of those emotional rock ballads that you can imagine in an arena show with lighters held aloft.

Many will know Ben in his Elvis guise where he has received worldwide recognition. Watch out for his Taking Care of Elvis tour in September – www.takingcareofelvis.co.uk

Dennis Siggery & Neil Sadler – Gypsy Woman

Dennis’s voice, combined with Neil’s guitar playing, go together perfectly on their new album, Higher Ground recorded at Neil’s, Wokingham-based, No Machine Studios – ericstreetband.com/

Modesty Blue – Time of Your Life

Go back in time to the 80s with Ascot-based Modesty Blue who have just released this Stock Aitken and Waterman inspired track with a retro feel and a hooky chorus – www.heavytrafficmusic.co.uk/artists/modesty-blue/

The Wave Machine – Slow Right Down

The Wave Machine is the creative name for singer-songwriter Angus Trott who grew up in Wokingham before moving to Brighton. He will be returning in August to perform at Wokingham Festival – www.thewavemachine.co.uk

Josh Okeefe – We’re All the Same

Josh, who currently resides in Nashvile, Tennessee, has led a nomadic lifestyle and in August his journey brings him to Wokingham to appear at the festival – www.joshokeefe.com/

Reliant – When She Goes

They have members from Wokingham and Reading and appeared in our Top 10 of 2020 as well as being runners up for best band in Radio Wigwam’s Awards 2020 – www.facebook.com/WeAreReliant

Third Lung – Hold the Line

It’s Third Lung with their latest single and it’s another uplifting singalong anthem. The band, who has local links, is releasing a series of singles of which this is the latest – thirdlungband.com/

Warmrain – Absent Friends

Beautiful, personal and emotive melodic rock with a Floydian feel by a band that will be visiting the area for the first time to play at Wokingham Festival on August Bank Holiday Monday – warmrainband.com

Rachel Redman – Ready, Waiting for Me

Berkshire-based singer songwriter with her country pop style which is going down well with radio shows and music listeners in the US as well as the UK – www.facebook.com/rachelredmanmusic