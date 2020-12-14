Generous motorbikers gift thousands of presents

THOUSANDS of bikers near and far delivered Christmas presents to children supported by Banardos over the weekend.

The annual Reading Toy Run was altered this year, to reflect coronavirus restrictions.

Instead of the regular drive from the Foster Wheeler building in Shinfield to High Close School, Wokingham, bikers delivered their gifts to five different drop-off locations.

The decision, which minimised the number of people congregating in one place, meant organisers had to play Father Christmas by organising gift delivery from drop-off to destination.

Picture: Steve Smyth

One of the organisers, Ben Mead, said it was the most awkward event they’ve ever had to coordinate.

“It was a challenge to say the least,” he said. “But with lots of help from everybody, it went very well.”

And the pandemic didn’t dampen the spirit of giving.

“We had a phenomenal response,” Mr Mead added. “There were a lot more donations than expected. Barnardos was overwhelmed with the whole situation — they didn’t think we’d get enough.

“When it comes to bikers, you only have to mention a charity and they come out in droves — they’re nice people, all of them.”