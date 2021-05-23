Get it twice weekly and keep Covid stats low

WOKINGHAM BOROUGH council is calling on all residents to get tested for Covid-19 twice weekly, to help keep infection levels low.

In December, it set up lateral-flow testing sites for people who aren’t displaying symptoms of coronavirus.

For the last five months, residents have been able to access the 30-minute result kits for free, in a bid to protect their family, colleagues and wider community.

Cllr Charles Margetts, executive member for health at WBC, said: “Our weekly cases are now at similar levels to what they were in September, and it’s important that we keep going with the right behaviours to keep them down.

“Getting into the habit of twice-weekly testing as part of our everyday lives will help us all to play our part and do what we can to keep each other safe. Especially as we begin to spend more time with our loved ones in line with restrictions easing.”

The councillor added: “We’ve really stepped up our efforts in this area to make it as easy as possible for residents to get tested.

“At the beginning of February, we had two testing centres located at our Shute End office and the Microsoft Campus; and we’ve since added an additional static hub at Sindlesham Court, as well as mobile testing units at Waitrose Twyford, Asda Lower Earley and Woodley Town Centre.”

Wokingham Borough Council was one of the first local authorities in Berkshire to set-up the lateral flow testing sites.

It was also the first to roll-out mobile rapid testing units in March.

Anyone who tests positive will need to follow self-isolation rules, as this will help stop the spread of Covid-19 as restrictions ease.

To help with this, the council is calling self-isolating residents to see if they need any further help, and refer them on to charities that can arrange food parcels, someone to walk a dog, or additional support.

Through this set up, more than 220 people have been referred to One Front Door, led by Citizens Advice Wokingham for a helping hand.

The test and trace team is also following up with residents three days into their self-isolation to ensure they are complying and have everything they need.

Cllr Margetts added: “Self-isolation is by no means easy, but it’s crucial for stopping the spread of Covid-19.”

The council will now embarking on a pilot programme with GP surgeries to each eligible residents in cohorts one to nine who have not been vaccinated yet.

It is hoped this will remove any barriers that may be preventing them from being vaccinated, such as transport to a clinic, or helping with care.

Last month, the council supported NHS colleagues and community members to set-up a pop-up vaccination clinic at the Aisha Mosque in Lower Earley to help improve vaccine take-up among the British Pakistani community in the borough.

“The Covid-19 vaccine roll-out is the biggest vaccination programme in history, and we have been impressed with the efforts of our NHS colleagues,” said Cllr Margetts.

“Data up to May 3 tells us that more than 89,100 people in the borough have had their first dose of the vaccine, and more than 33,700 their second.

“We are taking a targeted and intelligent approach to improve uptake and reduce transmission rates, working in partnership with the Berkshire West CCG to get the vaccine out to everyone who is eligible.”