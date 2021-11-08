Get moving in December to help us fundraise says Sue Ryder

SUE RYDER is encouraging residents to don their trainers to raise funds.

The charity is asking people to get outdoors and run, jog, or walk 5km (3.10 miles) each day throughout December, whatever the weather. The aim of this year’s challenge is to raise more than last year’s £320,000.

Caroline Graham, director of fundraising at Sue Ryder, hopes that the December Daily Dash will boost the mental and physical health of participants during what can be a busy and difficult month, saying: “it is a great way to take some time out to think and reflect.”

She added: “Whether you do it alone, with friends, family or your furry companion, every step you take and pound you raise this winter helps Sue Ryder to support people when it matters most.”

Sue Ryder offers a range of services from two sites across the area: Duchess of Kent Hospice, Liebenrood Road in Reading and its Palliative Care Hub in Wallingford.

For more information, visit: decemberdailydash.com