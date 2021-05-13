Get networking with Wokingham Positive Difference

Wokingham.Today

by Staff Writer0
Picture: GDJ via Pixabay

NETWORK to your heart’s content at this upcoming meeting.

Next week, Wokingham Positive Difference is hosting a networking event for businesses and charities across the borough.

In a bid to “build community relationships”, it hopes the event will help local entrepreneurs meet other professionals and make business connections.

‘Open Networking’ will take place on Friday, May 21 between 8:50am and 9:50am.

Entry is free. To find out more, and to book a space, visit: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/open-networking-event-may-21st-850am-tickets-153950350643?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

