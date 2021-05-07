Get ready for the launch of Reading’s Rep Theatre

A THEATRE company is planning to launch its new cultural arts hub this autumn.

Reading Rep Theatre, founded in 2012, has raised more than £1 million to build a new permanent space, which will open with its first production in October this year.

With an initial investment of £500, Paul Stacey, artistic director, built the company from scratch, creating theatre productions and supporting young actors in the community.

As Reading’s only all-year round theatre, the company provides support to emerging artists ensuring everyone can access high-quality theatre in the area.

Mr Stacey expressed he is “incredibly excited” to open the space on Kings Road – close to Reading College – hoping that audience members react well to their new venue.

During the pandemic, the company’s main focus was the building project, which has given them time to get it ready for when lockdown restrictions are fully lifted.

Mr Stacey said: “With the light at the end of the tunnel of this incredibly challenging year now shining brighter than ever, we can’t wait to open our new doors later this year and share space, laughter, and stories with our community and audiences again.”

Reading Rep Theatre will also be announcing their new season’s line up very soon, with five different productions on the slate.

Mr Stacey said people can expect “radical and exciting takes” on productions that they are familiar with.

“We have a mix of home-grown talent as well as bringing in exciting artists from around the country as well,” he added.

The company also supports young people with its Engage programme where they have kept running workshops, online and in person, over the past year.

Mr Stacey said: “We survive on people coming to see us and it’s been a challenge but our Engage programme has been able to continue throughout – we are really proud to have kept that running.

“We have been so humbled and delighted by the support we have received over the last two years – our new cultural arts hub is a significant next step for Reading Rep and for Reading, and we are so excited to share what we have planned for the first season in our new home.”

For more information visit readingrep.com