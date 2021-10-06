Get ready, steady, bake for Wokingham self-fundraiser

A WOKINGHAM charity is encouraging people to ready, steady and bake for its new fundraiser.

First Days Children’s Charity has launched a Great British Bake Off-inspired campaign to teach residents how to organise a bake sale.

The ‘self-raising funds’ spreadsheet urges residents to “share a slice and a chat” to support the charity’s anti-poverty work.

Emma Cantrell, founder of First Days, said the charity relies on the public to raise more than £100,000 every single year.

“We raise money from various places, including grants and trusts, to get £200,000 to fund out service,” she explained. “But we also look to the general public for help.

“Every little helps so if that means people bake some cakes and throw some money our way, we’re really glad.”

She said the charity is always looking for new ways to inspire people to fundraise.

Ms Cantrell added: “We live in such a lovely community of people who want to give so much of their time, resources and money.

“We wouldn’t exist without them.”

To find out more, visit www.firstdays.net