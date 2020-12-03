Get the business fundamentals right with Woodley Business Club

Wokingham.Today

by Phil Creighton0
ANY BUSINESS needs to get the fundamentals right, but knowing where to start can be quite daunting.

The guest speaker at the December meeting of Woodley Business Club aims to help simplify that process.

Wokingham-based Graeme Hobbs is the senior partner of chartered certified Accountants Hobbs Granger Roitt LLP, which serves clients across the Thames Valley and beyond.

He helps companies, charities, trusts and individuals with the compliance services they need and pro-active advice that makes a difference, including start-ups, business sales, tax advice and long-term succession planning.

For the virtual session of the Business Club, he will look at the post-Covid world, where there will be insolvency risks and probable changes in legislation on tax, as well as changesto resources.

The session runs from 8am on Tuesday, December 8.

Booking is essential and new members are welcome.

For more details, log on to: www.woodleybusinessclub.org.uk

