Giant insects invade Elms Field

INSECTS great and small have made an appearance at Elms Field.

Sculptor Stephen Radford has carved a bee, caterpillar, stag beetle and chrysalis out of Oak for the play area.

Town mayor, Cllr Tony Lack hopes children will enjoy weaving the critters into their adventures in the park.

“The new carvings are a fantastic example of our local creative talent and bring a lovely connection to nature for the town’s children,” he said. “We hope they raise a smile and bring a little joy in what has been a hard year for us all.”

The mayor added: “It’s been a delight to see Elms Field develop over the last few years and see what a popular destination it has become for children, families and those seeking a quick catch up with friends or a little quiet time.”

Bernie Pich, assistant director for commercial property at the borough council said the carvings were created from tree trunks in the park.

“We were keen to make sure some of the original trunks could be reused in the park so met with Stephen to discuss how this could work,” Mr Pich said. “He had some great ideas and, since then, we’ve been working in partnership with the town council to take them through from initial sketches to the fabulous carvings you can see in the play area and around the park.

“We think they look great and hope residents will love them as much as we do.”