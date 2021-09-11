Gigs around Wokingham borough and beyond – September 11-19, 2021

Each week, we print the biggest local gig guide you’ll find anywhere.

And now we’re bringing it in pixels to your computer. The reason? There’s too many gigs to fit into our print edition, so we’ve had to be selective.

The following gigs are all taking place within 10 miles of Wokingham’s town centre, including other towns and villages in the borough

Are your gigs not listed here? Drop us an email at events@wokingham.today and we’ll add them here.

Gig listings are free – but you can support our mission to bring you the best local news, sport, entertainment and information by advertising your business in wokingham.today. For more details, email advertising@wokingham.today

Saturday, September 11

BRACKNELL – South Hill Park, Ringmead RG12 7PA. Glo. Details: 01344 484123.

BRACKNELL – The Silver Birch, Liscombe RG12 7DE. Anna Nightingale. Details: 01344 457318.

GALLOWSTREE COMMON – Kidmore End Cricket Club, The Hamlet RG4 9BU. Jazz at the Pavilion: Lea Lyle and Her Trio. Details: www.jumblebee.co.uk/jpav

FRIMLEY GREEN – Frimley Green Club, Sturt Road GU16 6HX. The Cherries. Details: 01252 835322.

READING – Abbey Ruins. Down at the Abbey, all-day event. Details: 0118 960 6060.

READING – Grosvenor Casino Reading, Rose Kiln Lane RG2 0SN. Johnny Too Bad. Details: 0118 402 7800.

READING – The Hexagon, Queens Walk. Boyzlife. Details: 0118 960 6060.

READING – Salisbury Conservative Club, Kings Road RG1 4HX. John de Barra. Details: 0118 926 5804.

TILEHURST – Royal British Legion, Downing Road RG31 5BB. Mystery Machine. Details: 0118 942 9606.

Sunday, September 12

READING – Community Hall, Watlington House, Watlington Street, RG1 4RJ. Readifolk: Will Finn and Rosie Calvert. Details: www.readifolk.org.uk

SONNING – The Mill at Sonning, Sonning Eye RG4 6TY. Genesis Connected. Details: 0118 969 8000.

WOKINGHAM – The Hope and Anchor, Station Road RG40 2AD. Omari. From 6pm. Details: 0118 978 0918.

Monday, September 13

NETTLEBED – Village Club, High Street RG9 5DD. Nettlebed Folk Club presents: Breabach. Details: www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk

Tuesday, September 14

PLAYHATCH – The Flowing Spring, Henley Road RG4 9RB. Quirky Corner Unplugged. Details: 0118 969 98978.

READING – The Hexagon, Queens Walk. Killer Queen. Details: 0118 960 6060.

Wednesday, September 15

WOKINGHAM – The Hope and Anchor, Station Road RG40 2AD. Wokingham Folk and Acoustic Blues Club. Details: 0118 978 0918.

Thursday, September 16

BRACKNELL – The Acoustic Couch, The Ring RG12 1JG. The Voodoo Sheiks. Details: www.theacousticcouch.co.uk

CAMBERLEY – Mr Bumble, London Road GU17 9AP. Open mic night. Details: 01276 32691.

READING – Grosvenor Casino Reading, Rose Kiln Lane RG2 0SN. The Fran McGillivray Band. Details: 0118 402 7800.

Friday, September 17

BRACKNELL – The Acoustic Couch, The Ring RG12 1JG. I See Shapes, Jack and Sally. Details: www.theacousticcouch.co.uk

PLAYHATCH – The Flowing Spring, Henley Road RG4 9RB. Abba Revival. Details: 0118 969 98978.

READING – Sub89, Friar Street RG1 1EP. Only The Poets. Details: 0118 959 5395.

RISELEY – The Bull at Riseley, Basingstoke Road RG7 1QL. Bazooka Joe. Details: 0118 343 0565.

Saturday, September 18

BRACKNELL – The Acoustic Couch, The Ring RG12 1JG. Triple Bill of Music: Vanilla Humans, Masquerader, Scott Freeman. Details: www.theacousticcouch.co.uk

BRACKNELL – The Royal Oak, London Road RG12 2NN. England’s Dreaming. Details: 01344 422622.

BURGHFIELD – The Six Bells, Reading Road RG30 3TH. Mystery Machine. Details: 0118 983 2220.

CAMBERLEY – Mr Bumble, London Road GU17 9AP. The Deuce Band. Details: 01276 32691.

CROWTHORNE – Royal British Legion, Wellington Road RG45 7LJ. The Salty Dogs. Details: 01344 772161.

FRIMLEY GREEN – Frimley Green Club, Sturt Road GU16 6HX. Blonde Ambition. Details: 01252 835322.

READING – The Castle Tap, Castle Street RG1 7RJ. Davey Dodds Solo. Details: 0118 958 0473.

READING – Grosvenor Casino Reading, Rose Kiln Lane RG2 0SN. Luther Vandross tribute. Details: 0118 402 7800.

READING – The Hexagon, Queens Walk. Jethro Tull. Details: 0118 960 6060.

READING – Salisbury Conservative Club, Kings Road RG1 4HX. Goldtrax. Details: 0118 926 5804.

READING – South Street Arts Centre, South Street. Double Dot Bash!. Details: 0118 960 6060.

WOKINGHAM – Hope and Anchor, Station Road RG40 2AD. Heathrow Jets. Details: 0118 978 0918.

YATELEY – Village green, off Firgrove Road. Yateley Gig On the Green 2021. Details: www.gigonthegreenyateley.co.uk

Sunday, September 19

READING – Community Hall, Watlington House, Watlington Street, RG1 4RJ. Readifolk: Theme Night: Time and Tide Details: www.readifolk.org.uk

SONNING – The Mill at Sonning, Sonning Eye RG4 6TY. Forever In Blue Jeans. Details: 0118 969 8000.

YATELEY – Village green, off Firgrove Road. Yateley Gig On the Green 2021. Details: www.gigonthegreenyateley.co.uk