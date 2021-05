A GIN and tonic night will be hosted by Crowthorne’s British Legion club this month.

The Royal British Legion Club Crowthorne, on Wellington Road, is welcoming members and non-members to join its gin night on Saturday, May 22.

With premium gins available to try at £10 for three gins and one tonic.

Numbers will be limited so booking is advised.

Social distancing will be followed in line with the current government guidelines.

For details or to book a table visit: Crowthornerbl.co.uk