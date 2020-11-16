Give a little over 12 days this Christmas

CHARITIES up and down the country will be celebrating the 12 days of Christmas early this year.

Ecclesiastical, a global financial services organisation, is running its annual 12 days of giving campaign.

Throughout December, it will be awarding £120,000 to 120 charitable causes across the country.

And Berkshire residents are being called upon to nominate local causes close to their hearts to be considered for the initiative.

Last year, First Days Children’s Charity and Link Visiting Scheme were awarded £1,000 grants, following overwhelming public support.

“As a commercial company with a charitable purpose, giving back is at the heart of our business,” said Mark Hews, Ecclesiastical’s CEO..

“Our annual 12 days of giving Christmas campaign will help charities change lives for the better and we know that for many charities, £1,000 can make a real difference.”

From Monday, December 7 until Tuesday, December 22, 10 winners will be announced each weekday.

Winners will be drawn at random, and the more nominations each charity gets increases its chance of being selected.

Last year’s campaign was supported by 140,000 people, with 7,100 charitable causes receiving votes up and down the country.

For more information, visit: www.movementforgood.com/12days