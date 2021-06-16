Give this Reading-based music festival a listen

A MUSIC festival is set to entertain audiences at Reading venues this autumn.

Reading’s multi-venue event Are You Listening? event will be returning after a year off for covid.

Organised by live music promoters Heavy Pop, the day raises money for learning disability charity, Reading Mencap.

It has raised almost £70,000 for the independent charity since 2013.

A variety of acts have already been announced including Billy Nomates, TV Priest, Freestyles, Baba Ali, Roundhouse Rising and Black Helium and more.

Are You Listening? Festival will run from noon until 2am on Saturday, October 9, taking in eight venues in the area.

Acts will perform at Milk, Oakford Social Club, Purple Turtle, Rising Sun Arts Centre, South Street Arts Centre, Sub 89, The Face Bar, Upstage Mini at The Roseate Hotel.

The festival also works with Safe Gigs For Women, an initiative creating a safer environment, to support their work to fight harassment in live music.

Dave Maul, festival booker, said: “The last year has been tough on everyone and extremely challenging for the music industry but we’re incredibly proud of this year’s initial first line-up and it’s good to finally let it out into the world.

“We have many more brilliant bands to announce.”

To purchase tickets, visit areyoulistening.org.uk/tickets