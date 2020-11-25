Giving unpaid carers a voice during the pandemic

Many people across Wokingham Borough became unpaid carers overnight when lockdown was imposed in March, increasing their responsibilities to look after older, disabled or seriously ill loved ones and relatives instantly.

With some services changed or reduced, some carers found themselves in a particularly challenging position.

Healthwatch Wokingham is launching it’s Caring During Covid-19 campaign to give unpaid carers a voice.

We want to hear what caring during the pandemic has been like and how things need to change going forward, particularly with the virus still in circulation.

Neil Bolton-Heaton, head of Healthwatch Wokingham, said: “Many unpaid carers have already told us their stories about caring during Covid, these have included issues accessing services, medication and general support but also that their caring responsibilities have increased.

“Through our project Caring During Covid-19 we want to have a greater understanding of the issues they face and would encourage all those caring for a family member or loved one to come forward and speak with us”.

One of the people who contacted our helpdesk said: “I had to remove my family member from his extra care housing due to issues there.

“I am now his sole carer which is not ideal and am trying to find him new care, but he has been living with me through lockdown.”

It is thought that 4.5 million additional people have taken on caring for older, disabled or seriously ill relatives or friends since the Covid-19 pandemic started.

Many of these people are also juggling work and family life alongside unpaid care work and finding it very difficult.

The national figures were revealed as part of Carers Week and the six charities – Carers UK, Age UK, Carers Trust, Motor Neurone Disease Association, Oxfam GB and Rethink Mental Illness – are calling on the UK Government to recognise and raise awareness of the role unpaid carers are playing during the pandemic and ensure they are supported through it, and beyond.

Another parent carer told us: “Unfortunately, the ‘respite’ I usually have when my son with special needs is at school was not happening and his mental health as well as others in the family deteriorated.

“This led to extra worry and difficulty with working and maintaining a routine for the other children.”

We encourage all unpaid carers to take part in our survey and share their experiences with us.

Our aim is to:

Identify the issues affecting unpaid carers since the pandemic began.

Find out what needs to be done differently to support carers going forward.

Carers can take part in our survey in a number of ways:

Complete the survey online via our website; www.healthwatchwokingham.co.uk

Call us: 0118 418 1418

Email us: carers@healthwatchwokingham.co.uk

Contact us via our social media channels: Facebook, Instagram (healthwatchwokingham) or Twitter

Write to: Healthwatch Wokingham, Town Hall, Market Place , Wokingham, RG40 1AS .

Joanna Dixon