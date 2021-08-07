Global talent on show thanks to WOKINGHAM LOVES MUSIC playlist

TALENT comes from all over the globe, and that’s certainly the case with this week’s playlist.

Every week, Wokingham Loves Music aims to bring you a selection of tunes you can enjoy from some of the best musicians, all with a connection to the area.

Heading up the playlist is Mike Wagner’s Be Yours, it acts as an appetiser for Wokingham Festival.

Why not have a listen?

The playlist is FREE on Spotify. Make sure you have a listen at bit.ly/wokinghamlovesmusic and search for our group on Facebook to join in the music chat.

Mike Wagner – Be Yours

Mike is a Reading-based singer-songwriter and drummer from Durban, South Africa and he will be appearing live on the Wokingham Music Club (WMC) Stage at Wokingham Festival.

This song and the others from his Life… A Seven Day Journey show that he will definitely be worth checking out. Mike says that he writes songs inspired by life, faith and people, creating sounds that attempt to resonate with what it is to be human.

It sounds like he is succeeding in those attempts – www.facebook.com/mikewagnermusic

Crooked Shapes – Let It Go

The first Peach Place live music event was a great success and the second one is this Saturday afternoon, featuring Wokingham-based rock band, Crooked Shapes plus Reliant, who featured in this feature a few months ago.

That sounds like a perfect way to spend an afternoon.

We understand that Crooked Shapes will be releasing their debut album soon so that’s something to look forward to so, while we wait for that, here’s one of their singles – www.crookedshapes.com

Kyros – The Good Doctor

A very prolific international band with local connections. Check them out live on their summer tour which features an appearance at Wokingham Festival on August Bank Holiday Monday – www.kyrosmusic.com

The 11 – This Life

Here’s a late addition to the Wokingham Festival line-up and what a good addition it is.

The 11 describe themselves as ‘a straight up, no messing, proper honest rock-band with feels and melody aplenty’- www.facebook.com/the11uk

Flutatious – Sound of Jura

This band are a live favourite with their exciting blend of folk, rock and prog. They will be making a return visit to Wokingham Festival to play tracks from their new album, Through Space and Time and more – www.flutatious.co.uk

The Hedge Inspectors – Leave Me Alone

Here’s an acoustic duo who play original and occasional covers with wit and melody. They will be playing on the WMC Stage at Wokingham Festival – www.unplugthewood.com/thehedgeinspectors

Wille and the Bandits – Four Million Days

They have been described by The Daily Telegraph as ‘One of the best live acts in the country’ so their visit to Wokingham Festival on August Bank Holiday Monday is not to be missed – www.willeandthebandits.com

A Better Life – Mono Heart

A Better Life is based around Phil Daniels, who has put on live events in the local area and the album, Take a Deep Breath, from which this track is taken, shows that Phil is also a very creative musician and producer – abetterlifemusic.com

Never The Bride – Worth it Work it

Unfortunately, due to illness the band weren’t able to play the planned WMC Show. We wish them well and look forward to seeing the band back soon – www.neverthebride.com

One Eyed Man – Cornish Shores

Stuart Hutton, aka One Eyed Man, is a talented artist who writes, records, and produces his music himself. We’re looking forward to seeing him at Wokingham Festival in August – www.facebook.com/OneEyedManOfficial