Go on a bug hunt in Emmbrook this half-term

EMMBROOK has got the bug for creepy crawlies as a half-term bug hunt takes place.

Later this month, Emmbrook Schools PTA is hosting The Great Bug Hunt to keep children entertained during half term.

The trail will take youngsters across town looking for all manner of insects, guided by a handy map.

Tickets cost £3.72, and £3 from every purchase will go towards the Emmbrook Infants and Junior Schools PTA.

Tickets can be redeemed for maps at Emmbrook Food & Wine (146 Clifton Road) and Emmbrook Post Office (139 Reading Road).

The Great Bug Hunt begins on Friday, May 28 and will continue until Sunday, June 6.

For more information, visit: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-emmbrook-trail-the-great-bug-hunt-tickets