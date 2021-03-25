Going, going, gone: Sas shaves his beard in aid of Crowthorne charity

A WOKINGHAM resident has raised thousands of pounds for charity, and it’s all because of a clean shave.

On Saturday, Sasan Starr-Padidar shaved his beard for the first time in a year in aid of Sebastian’s Action Trust, raising nearly £3,000 in the process.

The charity, which has bases in Crowthorne and Basingstoke, was created in memory of nine-year-old Sebastian Gates who died following a cancer diagnosis.

His last wish was to create a place where families could escape from hospitals and treatment programmes, and enjoy precious time together.

Mr Starr-Padidar, who decided to stop shaving his beard when he began working from home in March 2020, said he became quite nervous to part with the facial hair.

Sasha shaved off Sas’ beard in stages. Picture: Steve Smyth

“The night before the Big Shave felt like the first day back at school,” he said. “I was looking at myself in the mirror, trying to make the most of the beard.

“But Saturday was really exciting and a nice, covid-safe congregation turned up outside our house to watch.

“We also put balloons up and just tried our best to raise as much awareness and publicity for Sebastian’s Action Trust as possible.”

Looking back on the fundraiser, the Wokingham resident said he feels very overwhelmed by the community’s support. While aiming to raise £1,000 for the charity, he is now well on his way to hit the £3,000 mark.

Picture: Steve Smyth

“I just feel so very humbled and very proud,” Mr Starr-Padidar said. “The fact that Sebastian’s Action Trust came from the vision of a child, who will be more mature than I ever will because he is so selfless, is incredible.

“Big up the local community.”

Now, Mr Starr-Padidar said he is enjoying life without the beard and was even able to try a crepe from Joy Cafe on Saturday afternoon, which he has been craving for months.

“After the Big Shave, I went straight to the cafe and ordered the biggest crepe I could find,” he said. “It didn’t even hit the sides of my mouth.

“It feels quite liberating to live without the beard now too – I’m like a bird flying free from its cage.”

Picture: Steve Smyth

Now, even though the Big Shave has been and gone, the resident will continue to fundraise for Sebastian’s Action Trust – and if he manages to raise £5,000, he plans to shave his head.

“This means the clippers are still on standby,” Mr Starr-Padidar said. “But I’m already so proud of what we’ve achieved, the support we’ve received, and the laughter we’ve had.

“If you want to improve the world, start with your own community.”

To donate to Mr Starr-Padidar’s fundraiser, visit: justgiving.com/fundraising/sas-starr