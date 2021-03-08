Gold worth £40,000 stolen from Winnersh home in early evening raid

GOLD jewellery worth £40,000 was stolen from a Winnersh home on Saturday night.

Now, police are appealing for witnesses to come forward in a bid to catch the thieves.

The burglars entered via a bedroom window at the rear of the Reading Road home, before ransacking the house.

Officers from Thames Valley Police said that the victims, a man and woman both aged in their thirties, were not injured.

Investigating officer PC Victoria McNicholas, based at Loddon Valley police station, said: “I am appealing to anybody who was in the area of Reading Road in Winnersh on Saturday, March 6, between 7.15pm and 8.30pm and think that they have witnessed any suspicious activity to please get in touch with police.

“I would appeal also to anybody who has dash-cam, CCTV or doorbell footage to please check this and contact the force if it has captured anything that may assist this investigation.

“If you have been offered any gold jewellery in the last couple of days and are suspicious as to where this has come from, I would also ask you to get in touch.

“You can do so by calling 101, quoting reference number 43210094624, or make a report online.

“You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”