Golden celebrations for Twyford’s Round Table

by Jess Warren
round table
A table of guests at Twyford and District Round Table 50th anniversary dinner.

A TWYFORD club has finally celebrated its golden anniversary a year later than planned.

The Twyford and District Round Table held a special formal dinner at Hennerton Golf Club, Wargrave, on Saturday, November 13.

The group is known for organising Twyford’s annual bonfire and fireworks event, as well as taking Santa’s sleigh around the streets during December. The events raise thousands of pounds annually for nominated charities.

Chris Parker, chair of the club this year, organised and led the evening.

“All credit need to go to Chris for hosting such a memorable event,” said club member Neetan Kathuria.

The event doubled as an extra special induction for new Tabler, Tommy Eagles.

Two of the original founding members, Peter Moore and John Nagel, were there to recognise the group’s achievements.

The group’s charter date, when the club was officially founded, is October 26, 1970.

Celebratory plans were delayed due to the pandemic.

The Round Table is a non-profit organisation for men between the ages of 18 and 45. There are also membership options for women and older men.

For more information, visit: www.twyfordroundtable.org

