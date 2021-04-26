Golfers to the fore: fundraising efforts continue at Easthampstead Golf Club despite not being on the green

DESPITE THE course being closed for months, members of Easthampstead Golf Club in Wokingham have raised more than £4,000 for charity.

Funds have been sent to Thames Valley Air Ambulance, chosen by 2020 captain, Mike Frawley.

He said: “I’m immensely proud that despite us being unable to hold our normal calendar of golf and social events, our members showed their true spirit of generosity in raising this magnificent sum.

“Despite the lack of raffles, they still put their cash into the collection buckets without hesitation when asked and thank them for the contributions they made.”

Nicola Bishop, from Thames Valley Air Ambulance, thanked Mr Frawley and members of Easthampstead Golf Club.

“In what has been an incredibly difficult year for everybody, we are truly grateful for the wonderful support and fundraising from all of the members,” she said. “Thanks to this support, we are proud to be an organisation that is committed to bringing the expertise, equipment, and treatment of the hospital to the most critically ill and injured patients across Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, and Oxfordshire, giving them the best possible chance when the worst happens.”

Matt Irving, captain for 2021, said last year’s sum has spurred him on to raise as much as possible for Make A Wish Foundation, his chosen charity for the year.

n For more information, visit: www.easthampsteadgolfclub.co.uk