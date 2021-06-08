GolfPlex entertainment centre opens in Binfield next month

A GOLF entertainment centre is opening in Binfield next month.

GolfPlex will have a Toptracer golf range with interactive games in each bay, and an adventure golf course.

Described as a hybrid between a golf range and a bowling alley, the Topracer game will be an “augmented reality experience” for all ages.

Visitors to the Wood Lane centre can hire clubs, and play on famous courses around the world via the interactive technology.

There are also target games and a Longest Drive competition.

Also at the centre will be a cafe bar, serving drinks and stone-baked pizza — served in the bar or at the range bay.

Adventure golf course, Bear Mountain, will open in August and a 9-hole grass-course is planned for mid-2022.

Bear Mountain features a desert, polar and jungle course.

Each zone will provide an interactive and fun outdoor experience suitable for adults and children.

For more information, visit: www.golfplex.co.uk