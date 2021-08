FAMILIES partied at a Woodley pub on Saturday, August 14, to raise money for charity.

The Fun Day at the Good Companions pub in Woodley on Saturday. Maria James and Paula Warzecha with visitors, Ciara (2) and Evie McConnell (7). Picture: Steve Smyth

The Good Companions on Loddon Bridge Road held a family fun day in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Brick Top, a Britpop, mod and indie band performed during the evening.

The Fun Day at the Good Companions pub in Woodley on Saturday. Ashley Wootton serving up the burgers.

And there was face painting, balloon modelling, a raffle and awards for the best-looking pet.

Families were kept well fed with a barbeque and outdoor bar.