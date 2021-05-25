Good neighbours replace lost wallet — and give extra £600

COMMUNITY spirit is alive and well in Twyford, after more than 80 villagers raised more than £700 to help a neighbour who misplaced his wallet.

Last week, 80-year-old Arthur Emmett lost his wallet when he was out shopping – but when it was returned, £80 worth of cash was missing.

Now, residents have banded together to support Mr Emmett, who otherwise would have been without funds for the rest of the week.

His neighbour, Marie Palmer, and Tracy Bird, a fundraiser at Thames Valley Air Ambulance, kickstarted the community initiative after hearing his story.

“I was absolutely devastated,” Mr Emmett said. “I’d never been so upset, and I was angry that someone had done that.

“I lost half of my weekly pension.”

Ms Palmer said she was heartbroken when she heard the news.

“I popped around to visit Arthur, like I do most evenings, and he’s normally very positive and upbeat,” she said. “But he looked quite upset and I’d never seen him like that before.”

Mr Emmett’s neighbour took to social media to see if the community knew anything about the incident, which prompted Ms Bird to take matters into her own hands.

“I work in fundraising and I knew how to set up an online fundraiser, so after [Twyford resident] Cally Jamieson suggested a whipround, I thought I’d arrange something,” she said.

On Sunday night, she set up the fundraiser to replace the lost £80 – come Monday morning, more than £500 had been raised.

“It went a bid mad,” Ms Bird said. “We went way past £80 and then it just carried on and on.

“We’ve had some pretty torrid times and everybody has been through the mill, so it shows the kindness of the community and that good will always win.”

Mr Emmett said the community’s response brought him to tears.

“I thought I would maybe get £80 and a couple of extra quid, but I didn’t expect this,” he said.

“I was elated.”

Ms Palmer added: “We were holding hands and both teared up a little because we were so relieved.

“He was also a bit speechless. It was the quietest I’d ever seen him.”

Mr Emmett has since sent out a tribute to all the local residents who offered their support, which read: “I was thunderstruck by your kindness to me, a complete stranger.

“If anyone walking around Twyford sees me and knows me, please say hello as I would love to thank each and every one of you in person, from the bottom of my heart.”

He also received a card from Ms Bird, signed with the names of everybody who donated to his cause.

He has since bought a new, green parasol umbrella, and will donate the majority of the funds to MacMillan Cancer Support and Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

Ms Palmer said the series of events serves as a great example of local kindness.

“Out of one bad act, so many wanted to give back and we need to hold onto that,” she said.

“It couldn’t have happened to a nicer man who consistently goes above and beyond for others around him.”