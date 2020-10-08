‘Gorse Ride plan is something we should all be proud of’

THE COUNCIL’s ambitious programme to build new social housing – including Gorse Ride – is operating to a 1-4-5 principal.

Cllr John Kaiser, the executive member for housing, said that this stood for 1,000 homes, built over four years for a 5% return.

“Bearing in mind that the average housebuilder is looking for between a 15% and 20% return, you can see how we can make these affordable homes,” he said.

“We’re well on the way – delivering more than 1,000 homes through our own housing companies, which are all making a profit this year.”

Cllr Kaiser said that the sites would be on council-owned brownfield land.

“We’re not going to be building on any fields,” he said. “We’ll be using our own sites where possible.”

And Cllr Kaiser speaks from personal experience of council homes: “My parents moved to a council house when I was about 11. I come from that background, I understand that background. Most of my family lived in social housing and I don’t think any owned a house until Margaret Thatcher let my Dad buy his home some years ago.”

He said that was “hurt” that some residents fear the Gorse Ride scheme would lead to social cleansing, as we reported last week.

“It’s the furthest thing from my mind,” he said. “If any officer or any of my colleagues suggested that we should do something like that, I would leave the council, I feel that strongly about it.”

He cited the council’s redevelopment of Phoenix Avenue in Norreys as example of the standard the council aspires to – and what Gorse Ride residents can expect.

“To see these people in their brand-new homes, it’s the best thing I do to be honest with you,” he said.

“With Gorse Ride, we’re spending £100 million on the project, the residents who want to move back, we’ve promised them that they can.

“Where there were 163 homes, they will be 243, and there will be playgrounds and trees, all sorts of things – it will be a far better environment.

“We don’t make money out of it, it’s not like we’re property speculators, we’re not kicking anybody out, we have made a commitment that they can move back and nobody will be chucked out of their home.“

Gorse Ride needs regenerating, he said, as many of the houses are pre-fabs and a poor standard where it cost more money to rebuild them than they were worth.

“They had a lifespan which they’re all probably exceeding now,” he said. “The reason we’re redeveloping it is because it will give us an opportunity to improve our housing stock – we want all our social homes to be built to a decent home standard.”

“We’re looking to deliver a housing estate with the best eco-credentials at the minimum cost to the taxpayer.”

And with a mix of council tenants, homeowners and affordable homes in Gorse Ride, the planning has not been easy.

“The easiest thing in the world would have been to do nothing,” he said. “It’s very complicated project.

“We have moved people on to new houses in Arborfield and other strategic development locations, but if they want to come back to Gorse ride, they can.

“I tell you, this is one of the best things we’ve ever done: it’s something the whole borough should be proud of.”