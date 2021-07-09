Gorse Ride: ‘We’re fortunate to be living in new homes’

ONE of the first residents to move into a new home on Gorse Ride has said that she is fortunate to be living there.

Last month, Wokingham Borough Council handed over 10 of its new homes to its housing company, Loddon Homes, at the Finchampstead development.

Loddon Homes will eventually receive 46 new homes as part of the regeneration of Gorse Ride South, a mixture of two- and three-bedroom stock. Some will be bought by residents, while others will be available for social rental agreements.

And the council says it is designing the properties to be high-quality and energy efficient as well as affordable.

Also in the first phase, there will be 16 one- and two-bed apartments for social rent, with a further 20 available under a shared ownership arrangement. These are due to be completed this summer.

Elizabeth Atkins is one of the new residents and has moved into Arnett Avenue.

“I feel so fortunate to be able to live here, the property is beautiful and designed so well, with spacious rooms and so much natural light from the large windows,” she said.

“It’s also amazing to look at from the outside.

“Lots of people have already complimented the use of different building materials. I am very much looking forward to a long, fulfilled life in this new home with my family.

“I am so thankful to everyone who made it happen.”

Elizabeth Atkins Picture: www.stphotos.co.uk

READ MORE: Mayor impressed with new Gorse Ride development

Staff at Loddon Homes said the company is pleased to receive the keys to these first homes.

David Hunter, acting chair of the Loddon Homes Board, said: “We are extremely excited to be in receipt of the first new homes at Arnett Avenue.

“We have a total of 46 new homes being delivered as part of the Gorse Ride South regeneration programme and are delighted to see the outstanding quality and high specification of these homes and their outdoor areas become reality.

“More importantly we cannot wait for the residents to enjoy homes they can be proud of – that’s really what is at the core of building communities to last in Wokingham Borough; the cornerstone to our growing portfolio of supported, social, affordable and shared ownership homes.”

The homes form part of Wokingham Borough Council’s overall housing strategy, and will see a total of 249 units built, of which 185 will be affordable. They replace Billing Avenue, Orbit Close, Dart Close, Firs Close and parts of Gorse Ride South and Whittle Close.

Cllr John Kaiser, executive member for finance and housing at Wokingham Borough Council, said that the scheme future proofs both the homes and the communities that move in.

“Bright and spacious living areas combined with large bedrooms and impressive modern amenities such as solar panels and electric car charging points, emphasise our position at the forefront of providing the best local and affordable housing,” he added.