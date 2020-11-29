Got tummy trouble? Talk to your GP

RESIDENTS who have continual tummy troubles are being urged to visit their GP for a check-up.

The NHS and Public Health England have teamed up to launch its Help Us, Help You campaign, with an emphasis on reaching people who have persistent issues such as diarrhoea, bloating or discomfort in the tummy area.

If the symptoms last for three weeks or more, they could be a sign of cancer.

The NHS says that its figures show that 14,181 people are diagnosed with cancers in the abdomen in the South East every year, which includes ovarian, kidney and bowel cancers.

More than four in 10 people would leave it longer to get health advice than they normally would have before the coronavirus outbreak – delaying can have serious consequences for some cancers.

Hospitals have put extensive measures in place so that patients can get safely tested and treated, including by rolling out Covid-safe hubs and introducing treatment swaps that require fewer trips to hospital and have less of an effect on cancer patients’ immune systems.

Vaughan Lewis, South East Medical Director for NHS England and Improvement, said: “If you or a loved one has one of these symptoms, please don’t ignore them.

“Our message to you is clear – you are not a burden and we are here to safely treat you so please don’t delay – help us help you and come forward as you usually would for care.

“Cancer is easier to treat when it is caught at an earlier stage and so coming forward for a check could save your life.”

For more details, log on to nhs.uk/cancersymptoms