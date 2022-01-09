Government urged to tackle winter death and cold home crisis facing Berkshire

NEW research shows that more than 350 Berkshire people died from excess winter deaths between 2019 and 2020 – and with more than 25,000 homes in fuel poverty, there are fears that this winter’s total could be higher.

Now, a trade association for off-gas grid heating, is calling for action, warning that many of the deaths were preventable, as they were caused by people living in cold homes, particularly in rural areas where properties are typically older, less energy-efficient and harder to keep warm.

The Excess Winter Mortality report, from the Office for National Statistics shows that, across England and Wales, there were 29,290 excess deaths between December 2019 and March 2020, excluding Covid-19.

OFTEC says that in rural areas, a disproportionate number of households live in fuel poverty, many of whom are classed as vulnerable, adding further complexity to the problem.

In Berkshire, around 25,700 households are classed as fuel poor, which means their disposable income after energy costs puts them below the poverty line and their home has an energy efficiency (EPC) rating of band D or below.

Official figures for last winter (2020/21) have yet to be released.

OFTEC’s Malcolm Farrow said: “Experts believe that people who are older, live with long-term health conditions or have lower average income are most at risk of winter illness or mortality. We have serious concerns that another cold winter, coupled with rising living costs and the ongoing risk posed by coronavirus, could make this situation much worse, as more households face a stark choice between heating and eating.”

He added: “We know that many of those in Berkshire who are least able to afford their heating costs live in some of the most poorly insulated properties, making them much harder to heat and keep warm.

“The government needs to take action and provide more support for fuel poor households to help tackle the excess winter death crisis we are facing.