GP surgeries and Wokingham Community Hospital to help deliver booster jabs

GP SURGERIES will once again be giving out jabs in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Cllr Charles Margetts, executive member for health at the borough council, said that plans are evolving to open at least one GP surgery in each five primary care networks (PCNs) across the borough.

It means that residents should have more places they can go to receive a booster jab.

Cllr Margetts said that he hopes this will mean a “large chunk” of booster jabs can be administered before the end of the month.

He said plans are also being developed to open Wokingham Community Hospital as a mass vaccination centre again.

This, he said, could happen by Monday, December 20.

He urged residents not to call their GP surgery but instead visit the national booking system, which will be updated as each PCN takes on the booster roll-out.

He said the borough council is continuing to push for the opening of a mass vaccination site in Matthewsgreen.

For more information, or to book a booster jab, visit: www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination/