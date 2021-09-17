Graduates wanted for Thames Valley Police detective scheme

ANYBODY who fancies themselves as the next Sherlock Holmes might be interested in a new training scheme.

Thames Valley Police (TVP) has launched a detective recruitment programme to support university graduates.

The two-year course, which offers students a Graduate Diploma in Professional Policing Practice, takes people from all walks of life and trains them to enter the force.

According to TVP, an average day might include working with prisoners in custody to start the investigation process, interviewing and taking witness statements and heading out on the field to look at crime scenes.

“It can be very fast-paced,” said Caroline Cookson, recruitment marketing manager, “and every day is different depending on your department.”

Michael Hopcroft, a former cabin crew member and current student on the programme, said he was inspired to enrol after the pandemic put a stop to international travel.

“It gave me time to think on English soil,” he said. “Then my old man asked if I had thought of a career in policing and directed me towards the programme.

“I’ve always wanted to help people so thought why not.”

Mr Hopcroft said while he has never done anything policing-related before, it’s been “fascinating” getting his teeth into the detective process.

“Everyday we’re learning something new,” he said. “For example, I’ve learnt the biggest perk of being a detective is that it’s your case from start to finish – I think that’s incredibly rewarding.”

According to detective inspector Peter Scott and detective sergeant Lara Pinder, who have both been in the force for nearly 20 years, many people have the skills to be a detective without knowing it.

“We want someone with good communications skills, resilience and a general pride in their work,” DS Pinder said.

“But at the end of the day, we’re here to keep people safe and that should be at the forefront of everything we do.”

DI Scott added: “This programme is about reaching out to members of the community with a diverse range of skills.

“We’ve seen people changing careers and coming in as entrepreneurs, social workers and teachers, because they all bring a different type of thinking.

“That diversity is what makes the strongest teams possible to serve our communities.”

And Mr Hopcroft echoed DI Scott and DS Pinder, adding: “You’ve got the skills and might not even realise it. Every job you’ve had gives you skills, from learning to communicate to first aid, for example.

“Detective work is an amalgamation of all your skills can lead to a very successful career if you just apply; I recommend it to everyone.”

After graduating from the programme, TVP said students have plenty of career options too.

“We’ve got many departments, from our domestic abuse units to major crime, and we help people on that journey to wherever they want to go,” DS Pinder added.

“It’s all about deciding where they feel they are best placed, and it’s the beauty of such a course.”

TVP is accepting applications for its Detective Constable Degree Holder Entry Programme now.

To find out more, visit: www.tvpcareers.co.uk