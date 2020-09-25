The Wokingham Paper

Grand start to weekend for these Lower Earley neighbours after lottery win

NEIGHBOURS in Lower Earley are celebrtating a grand start to the weekend after winning a lottery. 

Eleven people in Marefield have each scooped £1,000 in the People’s Postcode Lottery’s daily draw for Friday, September 25. 

It’s just one of a number of recent successes in the borough for the draw. 

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her well-wishes to the winners: “What a fantastic way to kick start your weekend! Congratulations to our winners, I hope they have fun spending their winnings.”

The draw was promoted on behalf of Friends of the Earth which has received more than £9.1 million in funding thanks to players. It defends wildlife and natural habitats, works to secure safer food and water and champions the move to clean energy.

A minimum of 32% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £600 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk

