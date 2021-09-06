Wokingham.Today

Grants available to help tackle unemployment

by Charlotte King0
business
Picture: Karolina Grabowska from Pixabay

GRANTS are up for grabs for anybody in Wokingham with a bright idea to tackle unemployment.

The Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) is looking for people and organisations in Berkshire with a project that helps those out of work.

As part of its Community Training programme, ESFA is offering grants worth between £5,000 and £20,000 to fund schemes that will bring people closer to employment.

The initiative is supported by Thames Valley Berkshire LEP and aims to help smaller grassroots organisations.

Green Health Thames Valley, which offers mental health support with a twist, has already received nearly £20,000 from ESFA for its Progression Through Horticulture programme.

It provides a safe space where individuals can engage with a horticultural therapist, and targets long-term unemployed people.

The deadline for applications for the latest round of funding is Monday, September 20 at 9am.

Anybody applying before Monday, September 13, can access pre-application guidance.

ESFA’s funding is available to a number of groups, including charities, social enterprises, third sector organisations and individuals aged 16 and over.

For more information, visit: www.groundwork.org.uk


