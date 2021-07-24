Grassgate: Scruffy verges and overgrown play parks return

IT’S A growing problem – yet again.

Swathes of residents have taken to social media to ask one question: ‘When are you going to cut the grass?’

Images of scruffy verges, overgrown pathways and play areas have spread like … well, fast-growing plants over recent days, with areas in Earley, Woodley and Wokingham coming under focus.

A question will be asked about the issue at a full meeting of Wokingham Borough Council tonight.

Cllr Shirley Boyt will point out that the information provided by the council is “vague” and “frustrating” and that the issues faced this year have been caused in part by wet weather.

And this isn’t the first time that such questions have been raised: similar issues plagued the council at the start of its current grass cutting contract back in 2018.

Wokingham Borough Council leader John Halsall acknowledged that there had been issues, but also that things are different now than when the contract was tendered a few years ago.

“The default position today is not to cut. The default position five years ago was to cut. You can’t have it both ways. Ecologically, we should not be cutting where we don’t need to cut,” he said.

“But the request to the public is to make us aware, we need to know of people’s concerns, but we’re not in the territory of cutting everything willy nilly.

“They (contractors) do have a schedule, they have plans and there is good communication. All the problems in the early days (2018) of the contract have been worked through.”

Grass has been shooting up in length as a result of the recent weather Picture: Jess Warren

Cllr Lindsey Ferris, leader of Wokingham Liberal Democrats, felt that the problem was as bad as three years ago.

“It’s as bad as 2018, if not worse,” he said. “I don’t think Wokingham Borough Council has the equipment or people to do it. It’s a perfect storm – it seems to happen every year.

“They didn’t have to do much in April as it was bone dry. May was soggy, wet and not very warm, so the grass started growing.”

Cllr Ferris felt that his party may call for action over the issue, especially as long grass can lead to ticks and other problems.

Our front page from 2018

He warned of foxtail grass that has been growing in the borough, calling it “dangerous” and said that one of its spurs embedded itself into his dog’s paw and needed an operation.

“To be fair, officers have been coming out and trying to sort out problems.

“I personally think it’s a staffing issue and an equipment issue. I don’t think they have enough people.

“There is a lack of communication and a lack of organisation.”

But Cllr Halsall felt that the situation was under control, even if the grass didn’t look as if it was.

“The contractor is good, the council is on top of what it’s doing,” he said. “Whether it’s doing the right things in the areas where the mood has changed is questionable, but we can only know by feedback so please feedback away.”