Grays Farm welcomes customers back so they can pick their own

THE growing season is about three weeks behind schedule due to the weather, but a popular Wokingham pick-your-own farm says it is now seeing people flock to its crops.

Grays Farm in Heathlands Road has been a staple of the borough for many years and its 65 acres are perfect for a socially distanced activity in the great outdoors.

Visitors can check in with the farm shop, which has a one-way system in place, and collect baskets to pick a selection of crops, including strawberries, raspberries, potatoes and cabbages. They are asked to wear masks and use hand gel as well.

Catherine (6) & Charlotte Whitney (2) at Grays Farm Picture: Steve Smyth

Owner Peter Gray said the venue is popular for families.

“A high proportion of people bring their children with them and they thoroughly enjoy the outing: a couple of hours in the sun and at the end they’ve got first class fruit and vegetables to eat for their dinner,” he said.

“There’s no food miles and no question about where the food came from.

“Fresh is the best.”

The farm has planted 10 miles of strawberries, which will keep it going until at least 2025.

Peter and Elizabeth Gray with part of the wide range of fruit and vegetables available at the farm. Picture: Steve Smyth

For now, it’s open from 9am to 6pm Monday to Saturdays.

www.graysfarm.co.uk