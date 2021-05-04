Great Scott: cricketer’s plane jump helps Brain Tumour Charity

A CRICKET player jumped out of a plane for charity earlier this month: Scott Osler, a player at Finchampstead Cricket Club, took part in a charity skydive to raise money for The Brain Tumour Charity.

He organised the event, on Saturday, April 17, in memory of Michael Arnold, a former player and supporter at the club, who passed away in September 2018 after suffering from a brain tumour.

The skydive took place at Dunkeswell Airfield, Devon, with Skydive Buzz where he took on the highest challenge, a 15,000ft tandem.

The Brain Tumour Charity helped Michael and his family with his diagnosis, throughout treatment and following his passing.

Scott Osler in the air

Scott said he wanted to “give back to the charity” who had supported the former player to help them in the way they helped Michael and his family.

With £4,000 of donations on his Just Giving page, Scott raised more than his original target of £3,500 for the charity.

Scott said: “It was an absolutely huge adrenaline rush, I was incredibly lucky to jump on a clear sunny day so got to dive into incredible views of the surrounding countryside.

“I would like to say thank you to everyone who kindly donated and helped me raise £4,000 for The Brain Tumour Charity, a fantastic charity who are moving further and faster to help everyone affected by a brain tumour.”

To donate to Scott’s fundraising page, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/scott-osler