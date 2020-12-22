‘Greater support needed for kidney disease patients’

A NATIONAL charity is calling for kidney disease patients to be moved up the priority list for the Covid-19 vaccine.

The National Kidney Federation is calling for in-centre haemodialysis (ICHD) to be treated the same as elderly people in residential homes.

Kirit Modi, NKF president, said: “Those who dialyse in a centre seem to have been forgotten in the prioritisation announced by the government.”

The charity says the 24,000 patients with end-stage kidney disease.are vulnerable, due to the 12 hours receiving treatment per week.

For more information, visit: www.kidney.org.uk