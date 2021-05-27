Green event for Earley

GREEN FINGERED residents in Earley have been invited to a repeat gardening event.



St Nicolas Church, off Sutcliffe Avenue is launching a free gardening day on the last Saturday of alternating months.



Its first event will be this Saturday, from 10.30 until 1pm. The next event will run on Saturday, July 31, at the same time.



The church said the event is suitable for all ages, and will include a range of light gardening activities.



Places must be booked in advance by emailing: b.harris-jones@tcv.org.uk