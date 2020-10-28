Green fingers at Blue Coat sees a growing concern

Pupils at Reading Blue Coat School have turned their hands to gardening to provide fruit and vegetables to the local community.

The community garden was built with reclaimed treated wood, before being filled with mulch and soil.

Pupils in Years 7 and 8 at the Sonning-based school have not only prepared the vegetable patches, but have also planted rows of cauliflower, broccoli, onions and cabbage, which should be hardy enough to grow throughout the winter, before more seeds are sown in February next year.

Inspiration came from teacher of ICT Gemma Mitchell, who recognised the opportunity for the school to do its bit to help end child hunger and food poverty. The school says this is something she feels passionately about and is one element of its Aldworth Partnership.

The garden was designed by Barbie Truman, who has her own allotment.

She said: “The garden design is simple but enables us to extend the beds should this be successful.

“During the summer, Duke of Edinburgh students will take over responsibility, as part of their volunteering option, for keeping the beds watered and weeded during holidays and weekends.

“We also hope to create flower beds which we can give to the school to use in the flower arrangements.”

Mrs Mitchell has set up links with Freely Fruity, who appeared on the BBC’s The One Show. Its aim is to produce as many fruit and vegetables possible to donate to local families. Blue Coat’s Year 9 and 10 students help Freely Fruity with plant care and maintenance during their weekly Activities sessions.

She said: “Our vegetables and produce will go to the Grub Club, a part of the Share Wokingham organisation.

“This operates within Wokingham and is looking to establish a centre in Woodley.

“The Share Wokingham team will be using our vegetables to cook and deliver healthy meals to low income families during the holiday periods.

“The vegetables will also be used to create food parcels that will be distributed to families with the aim of teaching young people how to cook using local and fresh produce.”

The Community Garden is currently in need of poly tunnels to protect the plants from our resident rabbits and deer, small trowels and forks and compost to help keep the plants healthy over the winter.

Anyone able to help, can contact the team via Blue Coat School.