Green infrastructure investment vital for local jobs

INVESTING in green infrastructure could be vital for future employment, according to Green New Deal UK.

The movement , which is calling on the Government and industry to decarbonise the UK to “forge a new path for the economy”, said putting the environment first could bring more jobs to the South East.

According to the Office of National Statistics, the UK’s ‘green workforce’ shrank by more than 30,000 employees between 2014 and 2019.

Green New Deal UK said creating a more environmentally-friendly economy could replace jobs lost over the coming two years.

This includes investing in green energy, research and development, as well as digital infrastructure and social care.

“Every day, people are losing their jobs and struggling to find work due to Covid-19,” said Hannah Martin, co-executive director. “Our data shows the huge potential for green jobs in the UK.

“A truly green economy is so much more than wind turbines, solar panels and electric vehicles — it is an army of retrofitters, carers, bike couriers and teachers, up and down the country, all working towards transforming our economy.”

According to the movement, there is the potential to create 2.7 million new ‘green jobs’ in the UK as a whole, over the next 10 years.